Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Buys 138 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($184.11).
Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 136 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($183.11).
- On Thursday, November 21st, Phillip Bentley bought 200,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($266,829.87).
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43), for a total value of £5,557,500 ($6,802,325.58).
Mitie Group Stock Performance
Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.37) on Thursday. Mitie Group plc has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
Mitie Group Cuts Dividend
About Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
