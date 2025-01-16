Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Phillip Bentley Buys 138 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley acquired 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £150.42 ($184.11).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mitie Group alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 136 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 110 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($183.11).

On Thursday, November 21st, Phillip Bentley bought 200,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.33) per share, with a total value of £218,000 ($266,829.87).

On Wednesday, October 16th, Phillip Bentley sold 4,750,000 shares of Mitie Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.43), for a total value of £5,557,500 ($6,802,325.58).

Mitie Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitie Group stock opened at GBX 112.20 ($1.37) on Thursday. Mitie Group plc has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.16) and a one year high of GBX 127 ($1.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,246.67, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

About Mitie Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

(Get Free Report)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.