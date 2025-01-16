XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF) Insider Graham Bird Buys 1,136 Shares

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report) insider Graham Bird acquired 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £147.68 ($180.76).

XP Factory Stock Performance

Shares of XPF stock opened at GBX 12.54 ($0.15) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. XP Factory Plc has a one year low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a one year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.23). The firm has a market cap of £21.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.59.

Get XP Factory alerts:

XP Factory Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

Receive News & Ratings for XP Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.