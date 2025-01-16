Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on January 21st (NYSE:CON)

Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. Concentra Group Holdings Parent had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $528,750,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CON. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded Concentra Group Holdings Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Price Performance

CON opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $24.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $489.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.61 million. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Concentra Group Holdings Parent will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

Featured Articles

