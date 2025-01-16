FY2025 EPS Estimates for FirstService Raised by Analyst

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for FirstService in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Canada analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $7.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.03. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

FSV opened at C$257.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$264.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$245.82. FirstService has a one year low of C$193.77 and a one year high of C$278.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74.

In related news, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.69, for a total value of C$53,738.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.31, for a total value of C$1,204,982.02. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,777,120. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

