Analysts Offer Predictions for MarketAxess FY2025 Earnings

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.20. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ FY2026 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MarketAxess from $204.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.30.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $217.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.20. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $192.42 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $5,435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 592,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,883,880.75. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $8,183,871 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,889.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 327,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,907,000 after buying an additional 291,134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in MarketAxess by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 820,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,447,000 after buying an additional 285,665 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,823,000 after buying an additional 214,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in MarketAxess by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,330,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,881,000 after buying an additional 204,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

