ServiceTitan Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To End on January 21st (NASDAQ:TTAN)

ServiceTitan’s (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. ServiceTitan had issued 8,800,000 shares in its public offering on December 12th. The total size of the offering was $624,800,000 based on an initial share price of $71.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTAN. Baird R W upgraded ServiceTitan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.17.

ServiceTitan stock opened at $98.87 on Thursday. ServiceTitan has a twelve month low of $91.04 and a twelve month high of $112.00.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

