Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re FY2025 Earnings

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.