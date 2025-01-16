Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re FY2025 Earnings

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will earn $2.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.95.

Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.