OrangeKloud Technology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ORKT) Lock-Up Period To Expire on January 21st

OrangeKloud Technology’s (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 21st. OrangeKloud Technology had issued 2,750,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $13,062,500 based on an initial share price of $4.75. After the expiration of OrangeKloud Technology’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OrangeKloud Technology Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of OrangeKloud Technology stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. OrangeKloud Technology has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04.

OrangeKloud Technology Company Profile

Orangekloud Technology Inc, an investment holding company, provides enterprise application development services in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United States, and internationally. It offers eMOBIQ platform, a No-Code rapid mobile application development platform for SMEs and organizations to design, build, and implement enterprise-grade custom applications with no coding required.

