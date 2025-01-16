Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Estimate for Tilray Earnings

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Tilray in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Tilray’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tilray from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

Tilray Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61. Tilray has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Tilray had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.34 million. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton acquired 26,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,360. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tilray by 4.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tilray by 1,077.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 171,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilray in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tilray by 52.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 26,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tilray by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,169,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 355,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Canada.

