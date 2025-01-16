EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Insider Nick Watkins Buys 10,000 Shares

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) insider Nick Watkins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.58) per share, for a total transaction of £12,900 ($15,789.47).

EJF Investments Stock Performance

LON:EJFI opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 108.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The company has a market cap of £78.58 million, a P/E ratio of 988.45 and a beta of -0.03. EJF Investments has a twelve month low of GBX 91 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 129 ($1.58).

EJF Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. EJF Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,461.54%.

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

