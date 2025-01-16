Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Buys 25 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Ben Thompson purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 612 ($7.49) per share, with a total value of £153 ($187.27).

Ben Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Ben Thompson purchased 23 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 636 ($7.78) per share, with a total value of £146.28 ($179.05).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 626 ($7.66) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 633.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 728.06. The company has a market cap of £362.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,294.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 528 ($6.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 984 ($12.04).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

