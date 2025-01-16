Brokers Offer Predictions for Metro’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Metro’s current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Metro from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins boosted their price target on Metro from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a C$98.00 price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Metro from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$89.33.

Metro Stock Performance

TSE MRU opened at C$89.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$90.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.39. Metro has a 12-month low of C$67.85 and a 12-month high of C$94.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Metro’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

