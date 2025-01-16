Q1 Earnings Forecast for Portillo’s Issued By William Blair

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Portillo’s in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Portillo’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Portillo’s’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Portillo’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18. The firm has a market cap of $892.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 32,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Portillo’s by 43.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 112,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Portillo’s Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

