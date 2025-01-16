Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance
Shares of YZCAY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.
Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile
