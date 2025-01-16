Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Yankuang Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of YZCAY opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Yankuang Energy Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.58.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Profile

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

