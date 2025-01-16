Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nuwellis Q1 Earnings

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nuwellis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nuwellis’ current full-year earnings is ($9.91) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nuwellis’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Nuwellis stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.32. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $2.62. The business had revenue of $2.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 28,159.25% and a negative net margin of 169.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($63.29) earnings per share.

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company offers Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are used to treat patients suffering from fluid overload due to heart failure. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter.

