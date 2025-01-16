WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.

WSP Global Stock Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $169.66 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

