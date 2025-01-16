WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,800 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 327,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.1 days.
WSP Global Stock Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $169.66 on Thursday. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $141.31 and a 1 year high of $185.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.66.
WSP Global Company Profile
