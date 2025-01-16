Q1 Earnings Forecast for CRGX Issued By William Blair

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.95) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CARGO Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CARGO Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Get CARGO Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRGX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CRGX opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.50.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in CARGO Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 74.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.