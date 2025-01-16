Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Grows By 42.9%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Wendel Stock Performance

Shares of Wendel stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. Wendel has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $104.00.

Wendel Company Profile

Featured Stories

Wendel is a private equity firm specializing in equity financing in middle markets and later stages through leveraged buy-out and transactions and acquisitions. It invests in both listed and non-listed companies. The firm typically invests in technology services and software, business services, healthcare, and industrial technology.

