Short Interest in Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Grows By 42.9%

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Wendel Stock Performance
Shares of Wendel stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09. Wendel has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $104.00.
Wendel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wendel
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Wendel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.