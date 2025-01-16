URBN FY2025 EPS Estimate Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.91. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $59.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.25. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.