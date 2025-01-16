What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AIT Q2 Earnings?

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AIT opened at $253.08 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $166.37 and a 12-month high of $282.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. This represents a 6.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,139,000. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,805,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,233,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 456.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 130,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 107,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,590,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

