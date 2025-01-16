Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Declines By 28.1%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 920,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 1,279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

WuXi AppTec stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Get WuXi AppTec alerts:

About WuXi AppTec

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi AppTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi AppTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.