What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Forecast for Fiserv Q3 Earnings?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiserv’s current full-year earnings is $8.77 per share.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FI. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.17.

NYSE:FI opened at $204.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.07. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $223.23. The stock has a market cap of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other news, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total transaction of $8,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 34.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 95.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

