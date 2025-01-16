Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Xior Student Housing Stock Performance

Shares of Xior Student Housing stock opened at C$29.33 on Thursday. Xior Student Housing has a 1 year low of C$27.10 and a 1 year high of C$31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.52.

Xior Student Housing Company Profile

Xior Student Housing NV is the first Belgian public regulated real estate company (RREC) specialising in the student housing segment in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Poland, Denmark and Sweden. Within this property segment, Xior Student Housing offers a variety of accommodation, ranging from rooms with shared facilities to en-suite rooms and fully equipped studios.

