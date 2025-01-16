Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF) Short Interest Down 15.0% in December

Xior Student Housing NV (OTCMKTS:XIORF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the December 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
Xior Student Housing Stock Performance
Shares of Xior Student Housing stock opened at C$29.33 on Thursday. Xior Student Housing has a 1 year low of C$27.10 and a 1 year high of C$31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.52.
Xior Student Housing Company Profile
