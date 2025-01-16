Wedbush Has Bearish Forecast for KB Home Q1 Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on KB Home from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KB Home from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.88.

KBH stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 1-year low of $58.05 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KB Home by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in KB Home by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in KB Home by 10.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

