Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for VZ FY2025 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Verizon Communications in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $4.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.70. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.50 to $47.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

NYSE:VZ opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $160.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $33.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $636,000. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,624 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

