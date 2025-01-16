98532 (KMP.TO) Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Raymond James

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Free Report) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

98532 has a 1-year low of C$12.04 and a 1-year high of C$14.76.

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

