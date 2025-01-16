Henrik Bang Sells 1,717,000 Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.36), for a total value of £1,905,870 ($2,332,766.22).
Netcall Stock Performance
NET opened at GBX 105.38 ($1.29) on Thursday. Netcall plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,512.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
Netcall Company Profile
Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.
Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.
The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.
