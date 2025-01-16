Henrik Bang Sells 1,717,000 Shares of Netcall plc (LON:NET) Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Henrik Bang sold 1,717,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.36), for a total value of £1,905,870 ($2,332,766.22).

Netcall Stock Performance

NET opened at GBX 105.38 ($1.29) on Thursday. Netcall plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81 ($0.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 115 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £173.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,512.50 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 102.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.46.

Get Netcall alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.59) target price on shares of Netcall in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Netcall Company Profile

Netcall is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and Customer Engagement software enabling customers to digitally transform their businesses faster and more efficiently, empowering them to become leaner, more customer-centric organisations.

Netcall achieves this through its industry-leading Liberty Platform which provides a tightly integrated suite of low-code, customer engagement and contact centre solutions, helping organisations to manage and improve customer experience, effortlessly.

The Group’s customers span enterprise, healthcare and government sectors including two-thirds of the NHS Acute Health Trusts and leading corporates such as Legal and General, Lloyds Banking Group, Aon and Santander.

