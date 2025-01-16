Carole Cran Buys 8,000 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Carole Cran bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,659 ($32.55) per share, for a total transaction of £212,720 ($260,367.20).

Halma Trading Up 1.8 %

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,710 ($33.17) on Thursday. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 2,136 ($26.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,815 ($34.46). The stock has a market cap of £10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,672 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,610.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Halma alerts:

Halma Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,098.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 2,450 ($29.99) to GBX 2,700 ($33.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Halma to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($31.82) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,587.50 ($31.67).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Halma

About Halma

(Get Free Report)

Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:

– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.

– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.

– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.

Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.