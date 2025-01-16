Carole Cran Buys 8,000 Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) insider Carole Cran bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,659 ($32.55) per share, for a total transaction of £212,720 ($260,367.20).
Halma Trading Up 1.8 %
HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,710 ($33.17) on Thursday. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 2,136 ($26.14) and a one year high of GBX 2,815 ($34.46). The stock has a market cap of £10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,816.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,672 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,610.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Halma Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,098.59%.
About Halma
Halma is a global group of life-saving technology companies, focused on growing a safer, cleaner, healthier future for everyone, every day. Its purpose defines the three broad markets it operates in:
– Safety – Protecting people’s safety and the environment as populations grow, and enhancing worker safety.
– Environment – Addressing the impacts of climate change, pollution and waste, protecting life-critical resources and supporting scientific research.
– Health – Meeting the increasing demand for better healthcare as chronic illness rises, driven by growing and ageing populations and lifestyle changes.
Halma employs over 8,000 people in more than 20 countries, with major operations in the UK, Mainland Europe, the USA and Asia Pacific.
