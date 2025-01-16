Capital One Financial Has Weak Outlook for GTLS Q4 Earnings

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $9.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.38). Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Chart Industries from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.75.

Shares of GTLS opened at $213.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Chart Industries has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $213.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after acquiring an additional 262,592 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

