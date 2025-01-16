Virtu Financial (VIRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Virtu Financial to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $367,250.00 billion for the quarter.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.18 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.29%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Virtu Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $38.45.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

