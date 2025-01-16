Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $222,199.20 billion for the quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $358.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.93. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $44.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

