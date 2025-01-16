Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on VYGR FY2024 Earnings

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.73 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on VYGR. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of VYGR opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.93. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $36,725.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,653.20. This trade represents a 5.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,778 shares of company stock worth $58,548 in the last three months. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

