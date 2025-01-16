Q4 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Reduced by Raymond James

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

