Q4 EPS Estimates for InterRent REIT Reduced by Raymond James

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2025

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIPFree Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for InterRent REIT in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for InterRent REIT’s FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded InterRent REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IIP

InterRent REIT Price Performance

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

InterRent REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP)

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.