Leerink Partnrs Has Optimistic Outlook of BMY Q4 Earnings

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2025 earnings at $7.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.64 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BMY. Leerink Partners upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $55.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59, a PEG ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $38,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,091.20. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. This represents a 3.04 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.08%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

