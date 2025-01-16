Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $81,900.00 billion for the quarter.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $111.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $35.37 on Thursday. Amalgamated Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.12%.

AMAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, CFO Jason Darby sold 4,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,110.72. The trade was a 7.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 63,004 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $2,067,161.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,351.82. This trade represents a 12.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,849 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,252. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

