First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $16,500.00 billion for the quarter.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.33). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $29.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. On average, analysts expect First Northwest Bancorp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FNWB opened at $10.75 on Thursday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.08%.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

