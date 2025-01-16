What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for AEM FY2024 Earnings?

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the mining company will earn $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $84.32 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,061,244 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,213,311,000 after buying an additional 4,562,005 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,892,898 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,660,000 after buying an additional 817,240 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,060,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,413,000 after buying an additional 767,912 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,051,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,571,000 after purchasing an additional 591,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,155,349 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $334,749,000 after purchasing an additional 285,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

