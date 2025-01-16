Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for TSE:AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.91 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$116.00.

Shares of AEM opened at C$120.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.52, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$60.17 and a 1 year high of C$123.86.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.25, for a total value of C$2,174,075.00. Also, Director Sean Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.15, for a total value of C$1,161,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,616 shares of company stock worth $14,417,931. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 135.63%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

