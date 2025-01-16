FY2024 Earnings Estimate for TSE:SVI Issued By Raymond James

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Free Report) – Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for StorageVault Canada in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Raymond James also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SVI has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins lowered StorageVault Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC set a C$5.00 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised StorageVault Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, StorageVault Canada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.65.

SVI opened at C$3.98 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.82 and a 52 week high of C$5.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 0.89.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.08). StorageVault Canada had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of C$78.96 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$97,930.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 56,100 shares of company stock worth $224,858. Corporate insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

