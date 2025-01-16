HC Wainwright Has Positive Forecast for BRNS FY2024 Earnings

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BRNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.59). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Barinthus Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.81. Barinthus Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $4.16.

Barinthus Biotherapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in development of novel T cell immunotherapeutic candidates designed to guide the immune system to overcome chronic infectious diseases, autoimmunity, and cancer. The company's development pipeline includes VTP-300, an immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies as a potential component of a functional cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection; VTP-200, a non-surgical product candidate under phase 2 studies for treating persistent high-risk human papillomavirus (HPV) infection; VTP-1000, an autoimmune preclinical candidate designed to treat patients with celiac disease; VTP-1100 product candidate to target HPV16+ cancers; and VTP-850/850, a second-generation immunotherapeutic candidate under phase 2 studies to treat recurrent prostate cancer.

