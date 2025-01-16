Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CBSH FY2024 Earnings

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Commerce Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $421.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.85 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $68.50 target price on Commerce Bancshares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $64.31 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $47.09 and a 52 week high of $72.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.13%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $34,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,265.75. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David L. Roller sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $64,320.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,684.23. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,398 shares of company stock worth $2,504,665 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commerce Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

