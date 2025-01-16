Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get Glencore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Glencore

Glencore Price Performance

About Glencore

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $9.02 on Monday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28.

(Get Free Report

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.