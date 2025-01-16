BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $24,640.00 billion for the quarter.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.79 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.61.

In other BCB Bancorp news, COO Ryan Blake sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $113,321.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,067.72. This trade represents a 18.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

