BCB Bancorp (BCBP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $24,640.00 billion for the quarter.
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $51.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. On average, analysts expect BCB Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BCB Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $11.79 on Thursday. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on BCB Bancorp from $13.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BCBP
BCB Bancorp Company Profile
BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BCB Bancorp
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Social Media Stocks Set to Gain as TikTok Ban Looms
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How Do Stock Buybacks Affect Shareholders?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Can Hit $300 This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.