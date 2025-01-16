FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pixelworks Raised by Roth Capital

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pixelworks in a research note issued on Sunday, January 12th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pixelworks’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Pixelworks from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Pixelworks Price Performance

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $42.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $3.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pixelworks

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 5.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pixelworks

In other Pixelworks news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 41,884 shares of Pixelworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $30,994.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,482. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Free Report)

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers imageprocessor integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.