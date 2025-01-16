Esquire Financial (ESQ) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share and revenue of $28,780.00 billion for the quarter.

Esquire Financial Stock Performance

ESQ stock opened at $83.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.36.

Esquire Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Esquire Financial’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Esquire Financial from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $614,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,878.77. This trade represents a 11.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rena Nigam purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.50 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,867 shares in the company, valued at $144,692.50. The trade was a 52.16 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

