What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for JLL FY2024 Earnings?

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.41. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $13.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.13 EPS.

JLL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.57.

NYSE JLL opened at $255.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.86. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $167.11 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.83. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 22.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

