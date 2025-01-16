Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives $34.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.51. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.51). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 10,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $137,219.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,431,135.32. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,786 shares of company stock valued at $170,172. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 143.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 142.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

