First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $144,490.00 billion for the quarter.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $142.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.25 million. On average, analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Up 1.7 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $44.66.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.66%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny sold 7,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $287,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,615.20. This trade represents a 6.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

