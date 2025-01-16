Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post earnings of $0.68 per share and revenue of $43,790.00 billion for the quarter.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Third Coast Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $85.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Third Coast Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.31. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $37.65.

In related news, insider William Bobbora acquired 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.33 per share, with a total value of $51,228.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,746.50. This trade represents a 31.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

