Leerink Partnrs Has Positive Outlook of FDMT FY2024 Earnings

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.90) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.95). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FDMT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $232.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.81.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

